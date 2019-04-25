Police appeal for missing Leeds teenager

West Yorkshire Police are appealing for a missing Leeds teenager.

Chelsea Blair, 18, was last seen at 3.10pm on Thursday April 25 in the Burmantofts area of the city.

She is described as having black hair which is pink at the bottom and tied in a ponytail.

When last seen she was wearing a long sleeved black top, dark grey jean and black trainers.

Anyone who sees Chelsea is asked to call police on 101 quoting log 987 of 25/04/19.

Police announced at 7.20pm on Thursday April, 25 that Miss Blair had been found safe and well.