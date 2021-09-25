West Yorkshire Police were called to the car park of the Lidl store, in Selby Road, Halton just before 8am today (Saturday).

They say that a security guard carrying a cashbox was approached by a masked man armed with a baseball bat. He hit the guard and took the box to a nearby car being driven by a second man.

The security dye exploded when the suspects opened the box in the car forcing them to leave the box and cash behind.

West Yorkshire Police are investigating an incident at Lidl in Halton.

Det Insp Michael Herbert, of Leeds District CID, said: “The security guard received minor injuries and was left badly shaken by this attack. The car involved and possibly the suspects are likely to be heavily stained from the red dye pack going off at the scene.

“We are carrying out enquiries to identify the suspects and trace the car used and would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident, particularly anyone with relevant phone or dashcam footage.”