Police appeal to find 24-year-old Leeds burglar

Police are appealing for information on the whereabouts of Adam Blackburn. Photo provided by West Yorkshire Police.

Officers want to trace 24-year-old Adam Blackburn in connection with five recent burglaries in the city.

Anyone who knows his current whereabouts or who has any information is asked to contact Leeds District Crime Team via 101 quoting reference 13190470527.