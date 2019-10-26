Police appeal to find 24-year-old Leeds burglar
Police have issued an appeal to the public to help find a Leeds burglar.
Saturday, 26th October 2019, 12:30 pm
Updated
Saturday, 26th October 2019, 12:31 pm
Officers want to trace 24-year-old Adam Blackburn in connection with five recent burglaries in the city.
Anyone who knows his current whereabouts or who has any information is asked to contact Leeds District Crime Team via 101 quoting reference 13190470527.
Witnesses can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111