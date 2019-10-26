Police appeal to find 24-year-old Leeds burglar

Police have issued an appeal to the public to help find a Leeds burglar.

Police are appealing for information on the whereabouts of Adam Blackburn. Photo provided by West Yorkshire Police.

Officers want to trace 24-year-old Adam Blackburn in connection with five recent burglaries in the city.

Anyone who knows his current whereabouts or who has any information is asked to contact Leeds District Crime Team via 101 quoting reference 13190470527.

Witnesses can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111