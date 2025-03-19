Police are investigating following a violent altercation involving a number of people in Leeds city centre.

Officers were called to Kirkgate Market at 5:04pm yesterday (March 18) to a report of a man with a head injury .

It is understood that there had been a violent altercation in and around Kirkgate Market and the NCP The Markets car park.

The man was taken to hospital where he has been receiving treatment for injuries to the head and hand, which are not understood to be life-threatening.

A further report was received of an injured male at a property on Atkinson Street, Hunslet, at 5:39pm. From enquiries, it is understood that he was also injured in the incident in the city centre and made his way to the address in Hunslet.

He was taken to hospital by air ambulance with injuries to his hand and hip which again are not being treated as life-threatening.

Three people, a 21-year-old woman, a 22-year-old man and a 17-year-old male have been arrested.

Detectives from Leeds District CID are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with information about this incident to come forward. Information can be passed to the police via Live Chat online or by calling 101, quoting crime reference 13250153190.

Information can also be passed to independent charity Crimestoppers via 0800 555 111.