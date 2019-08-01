Police appeal after spate of burglaries in Harewood

Have your say

West Yorkshire Police has appealed for information after a spate of burglaries in Harewood.

In an alert to residents, police said that three properties were targeted in the burglaries over the last two days.

A residential property in the Gateland Lane area was burgled between 1.30am and 6.30am on Wednesday, July 31.

Suspects entered the garden and gained access to the garage which had been left unlocked.

They made off with a black and red motorbike with a light on the front.

Anyone who may have seen the motorbike or has any information connected to this incident should contact police on 101 quoting reference number 388966.

Another residential property was burgled in the Elmwood Lane area of Barwick between 10pm on Tuesday, July 30 and 8.15am on Wednesday, July 31.

Suspects entered the rear garden and went into a garden shed, breaking a chain which secured a canyon CFSL motorbike to the floor.

They made off with the bike and other property, including a north face rucksack.

Anyone with information connected to this incident should contact police on 101 quoting reference number 389123.

Another burglary occurred in the Gateland Lane area between 11.50pm on Tuesday, July 30 and 8am on Wednesday, July 31.

Suspects entered the driveway and forced open the doors to the property's garage.

They used an implement to snap a padlock which was securing property and made off with some items.

They then left the property hidden in a field at the end of a street and made off.

The items have now been recovered to the owner.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting reference number 390279.

