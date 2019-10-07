Police appeal after secret camera discovered in toilet of West Yorkshire Costa Coffee

Police have released an image of a man they would like to speak to after a small camera was discovered in the toilet of a Costa Coffee in Huddersfield.

Staff discovered the camera in the unisex toilet at a branch in Stadium Way on October 26, 2018.

Police think this man may be able to help them with their investigation.

-> Yorkshire man sentenced after dog killed by serious infections

They handed it to police, who said they have been undertaking extensive enquiries since it was brought to their attention.

Officers are now appealing to the public to trace a man who may be able to assist with their enquiries.

Anyone who recognises the man in the photo or has any further information is asked to contact the police via 101 or online via the Force’s LiveChat facility https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101LiveChat.

Information can also be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.