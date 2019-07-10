Police appeal after convicted criminal with links to West Yorkshire escapes prison

South Yorkshire Police have launched an appeal after a prisoner failed to return from day release.

Officers in Doncaster are looking for Michael Wright, 44, who is currently serving an indeterminate sentence for robbery at HMP Hatfield, for which he was jailed for in 2011.

On Thursday 4 July, he failed to return after a period of approved day release.

Wright, who is originally from Doncaster, has links to several areas across the district, including Balby and Woodlands, and police are asking anyone with information as to where he might be to contact them.

Detective Inspector Steve Smith, said: “Teams of officers have already carried out a number of enquiries to locate Michael Wright and while he also has links to the Wakefield area of West Yorkshire, we do believe he is likely to be staying somewhere in Doncaster.

“It is vitally important that we locate Wright and return him to prison, so if you do have any information as to where he has been staying, please get in touch.

“If you see Wright, please do not approach him but contact police immediately on 999.”

Any other information as to where he is can be passed to 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111. Please quote incident number 788 of 4 July 2019 when passing on information.