Police appeal after burglary in WHSmiths in Leeds Station

Police have an issued a public appeal for help to identify a man after a burglary in WHSmiths in Leeds Station.

The man can be seen wearing a dark hoody, shorts, white trainers and carrying a yellow bag.

He has short, dark hair.

British Transport Police officers shared the appeal on Twitter.

It said: "We need help identifying this chap in relation to a burglary from WHSmiths at Leeds Station a few weeks ago. Anyone with info can text us confidentially on 61016, quoting: 1900069881"

