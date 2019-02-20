Police appeal after 15-year-old Leeds girl goes missing

Have your say

A 15-year-old girl from Leeds has gone missing.

Sharon Demetrova, aged 15, was last seen at her home address on Tuesday, February 19 at about 4pm.

15-year-old Leeds girl Sharon Demetrova has gone missing. Photo credit: West Yorkshire Police.

Police say she has links to Wakefield and may have travelled to the Wakefield area.

West Yorkshire Police described Sharon as mixed race, of medium build, with long, curly black hair.

They said when was last seen she was believed to be wearing black trousers, black pumps, fishnet tights and a blue denim top.

Police are appealing for anyone who believes they may have seen Sharon or anyone with information on Sharon’s whereabouts is asked to contact police on 101, quoting 1774 of 19/02.