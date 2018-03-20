Police and paramedics called to home in Roundhay after four masked robbers force entry

Police and paramedics have been called to a house in Leeds after four masked men forced their way inside.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said a robbery had been reported in Norton Road, Roundhay, at 2.40pm this afternoon.

He said officers were still at the scene but initial reports suggested four men in balaclavas had forced entry to the home.

An ambulance had been called to treat a woman who was injured during the incident, the spokesman added.

