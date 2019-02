Have your say

Traffic had to be diverted around a crash on the motorway in Leeds this morning.

The smash, involving a silver Vauxhall people carrier and a black Vauxhall saloon, happened on the M621 heading towards Leeds at about 9am.

The crash on the M621

One lane was closed while paramedics attended the smash, with police also on the scene.

One person sustained a leg injury in the smash but it was not thought to be a serious injury.

