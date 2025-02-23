While all areas of the city see incidents of crime reported to the police, the below gallery features the 15 parts of Leeds with the fewest from January to December 2024.

The latest West Yorkshire Police data, made available on Leeds Observatory, shows every criminal offence recorded in Leeds that was not later cancelled.

There were 102,806 crimes recorded across the city during the 12 month period. These crimes range from shoplifting and theft to serious violent crimes and drug-related offences.

The below gallery shows the 15 Leeds neighbourhoods with the least offences. All images are for illustrative purposes and do not represent a specific incident or location.

1 . Wetherby West Wetherby West recorded the least amount of crime in 2024, with 131 incidents reported to police

2 . Garforth East East Garforth recorded 183 crimes in 2024

3 . Scarcroft, Shadwell & Scholes Scarcroft, Shadwell & Scholes recorded 191 crimes in 2024

4 . Alwoodley Alwoodley recorded 265 crimes in 2024

5 . Aberford, Barwick and Thorner There were 279 crimes in Aberford, Barwick and Thorner in 2024