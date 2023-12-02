Phones and Vapes: Bradford shop owner pleads guilty to selling oversized vapes to 13-year-old girl
Complaints had been made that sales of e-cigarettes to children had been made at Phones and Vapes on Beckside Road in Bradford, which is owned by Badir Shah, and a notice was issued by West Yorkshire Trading Standards Service that a test purchase would follow.
In April this year a 13-year-old volunteer entered the shop, under the supervision of a Trading Standards Officer, and asked to buy a vape. The volunteer was sold an eLux ENE Lemon Peach Passionfruit 3500 puffs electronic cigarette for £12.00, without asking for any identification, or challenging her age.
Shah was interviewed and pleaded guilty at Bradford Magistrates Court on November 30 to selling an e-cigarette to a minor and selling a disposable vape that has a tank that exceeds 2, millilitres, or approximately 600 puffs.
He was fined £600 reduced to £400 for a guilty plea. He was also ordered to pay a surcharge of £160 and pay costs of £1028.
David Strover, Trading Standards Manager - Business Services Team said: “The sale of vapes to children should not be happening within our communities. We wrote to this business to make them aware of complaints we had received and informed them a test purchase may follow.
"The health risks associated with juvenile use of vapes should not be underestimated. Vapes are an adult product suitable for ex-smokers – the sale to, and use by, children are not acceptable.
"Shops need to ensure they have systems in place to avoid selling vapes to minors and train their staff accordingly.
"I would like to thank all the partners and members of the public for reporting illegal sales and encourage everyone to continue doing so to reduce the harm caused by tobacco and vapes in our communities.”
Consumers wishing to report illegal trading practices, including the sale of age restricted goods to children, can call the Citizens Advice Consumer Helpline on 0808 223 1133. This can be done anonymously.