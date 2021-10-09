Pervert sexually assaulted girl in Chapel Allerton and took 250 photos of children, Leeds Crown Court told

Martin Magnall also admitted making indecent images of children, Leeds Crown Court was told.

A woman called Hollie Loftus who appeared as a co-defendant admitted making indecent images of children.

The court heard Magnall, 44, assaulted an 11-year-old girl by touching her thigh on a street in Chapel Allerton on May 20 2019.

And he sexually assaulted a 15-year-old girl in Chapel Allerton on November 27 2019.

Magnall sexually assaulted the same girl 11 days later.

The girl later picked Magnall out at a police identity parade.

Christopher Dunn, prosecuting, said when police went to Magnall's home in December 2019 they seized a laptop, mobile phone and seven USB drives.

Police found more than 1,600 indecent images of children on the equipment.

They also found 11 images of children created between 2012 and 2013.

Police aso found 250 photographs of children as young as seven of a "voyeuristic nature" which Magnall had taken on a Sony Xperia phone.

Mr Dunn said two images found on a laptop were 'upskirting' images from 2019 of a girl aged under 10.

Magnall, of Wards Hill Court, Batley, admitted one charge of assaulting a girl under 13 by touching on May 20 2019.

He admitted two charges of sexual assault in connection with the 15-year-old victim.

Magnall also admitted two charges of voyeurism, two counts of making indecent photographs of children and one charge of possession of prohibited images of children.

Hollie Loftus, aged 33, of Cross Park Street, Batley, admitted two counts of making indecent photographs of children and one charge of possession of prohibited images of children.

Caroline Abraham, mitigating for Magnall said: "His greatest mitigation can be seen by his guilty pleas."

Jailing Magnall for 22 months, Judge Geoffrey Marson QC told him: "It is clear you have a sexual attraction to young girls."

He made Magnall and Loftus the subject of Sexual Harm prevention orders, which among other restrictions ban them from unsupervised contact with children.

Judge Marson sentenced Loftus to an 18 month community order plus 30 rehabilitation activity days.

Loftus must do 100 hours unpaid work.