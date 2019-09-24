Pervert sexually assaulted eight-year-old girl in underpass below Headingley railway station

Have your say

An eight-year-old girl was sexually assaulted in an underpass below Headingley railway station as she was out walking a dog.

Pervert Andrew Crutchley preyed on the girl after following her through the Kirkstall area of Leeds on August 27 this year as she walked the dog with her older sister.

Andrew Crutchley sexually assaulted eight-year-old girl in underpass below Headingley railway station.

Leeds Crown Court heard the two girls noticed Crutchley walking behind them and then follow them over the road near to Headingley railway station.

Crutchley dropped the rucksack he was carrying and walked over to the eight-year-old girl.

The defendant touched the girl's hair before sexually assaulting her.

The girls walked away but Crutchley continued to follow them.

Crutchley approached the girl for a second time, put his hand under her clothing and carried out a further sexual assault.

The court heard Crutchley stopped the assault when the older girl said: "Please stop doing that to my sister."

Crutchley said "ok" and walked away.

The girls saw Crutchley in the area a short time later but it was unclear whether he had followed them.

Police were contacted after the girls went home and told their mother about the incident.

They were able to give a description of Crutchley.

A local resident contacted police and gave them Crutchley's name after recognising him from an appeal for information.

Crutchley, 37, of Hesketh Avenue, Kirkstall, tried to blame the girl for the offending when he was interviewed.

He said the victim "provoked" him and told officers: "This was the most gentle sexual offence."

He pleaded guilty to two offences of sexual assault.

The court heard he has previous convictions for possessing indecent images of children.

Marcus Waite, mitigating, said Crutchley had pleaded guilty to the offences at an early stage and had now moved away from Leeds.

A probation service report assessed Crutchley as suitable to attend a sex offender programme to address his offending.

Judge Penelope Belcher told Crutchley that any prison sentence imposed could only be relatively short in length and he would not receive treatment in custody to prevent him re-offending.

Crutchley was given an eight month sentence, suspended for two years, and was ordered to take part in a 30-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

He must go on the sex offender register for ten years.

Crutchley was also banned from entering the LS5 postcode area of Leeds for the rest of his life.

The judge told Crutchley: "It seems to me that that presents the best protection to children in the future.

"In interview you gave some astonishing comments.

"Any sexual offence is serious and has potentially serious consequences, particularly for young vulnerable children who do not understand what is happening."