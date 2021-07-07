Pervert downloaded more than 3,000 abusive child images at his home in Leeds

Leeds Crown Court heard Paul Leadbeater was arrested by West Yorkshire Police officers after they received intelligence that illegal images had been accessed from the address.

A computer and a mobile phone were seized as the officers executed the search warrant in March last year.

Leadbeater was interviewed and admitted that he had accessed images of teenagers and children when he had been drinking.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds Crown Court

The 44-year-old said he had last viewed the images around two weeks before his arrest.

He admitted viewing images then deleting the search history on his computer.

Mehran Nassiri, prosecuting, said the computer equipment was analysed and showed Leadbeater had accessed more than 3,000 images.

Three extreme pornographic images were found on his phone.

Mr Nassiri said the offending took place over a five-year period, between February 2015 and March 2020.

The images depicted children aged between four and 16 years of age.

Catherine Silverton, mitigating, said Leadbeater had sought help from an organisation to address his offending.

Ms Silverton added: "He acknowledges that there is a problem and that there are other issues that can be addressed."

Leadbeater was made the subject of a two-year community order.

He must complete 20 rehabilitation activity days and take part in an accredited programme designed to prevent him re-offending.