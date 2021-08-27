Thousands of giddy revellers have flocked to Leeds Festival today (Thursday) as the Bank Holiday bonanza returns for the first time in two years due to the Covid pandemic.

Pictures show music lovers lumbering through Bramham Park with tents and backpacks ready to enjoy the sold-out, 200,000 plus ticket event over the weekend.

The festival was cancelled last year due to the Covid outbreak, but is now back with headliners Stormzy, Liam Gallagher and Two Door Cinema Club set to take the stage.

Fans will enjoy their favourite tunes from Friday, but many have already made their way to the fields in a bid to secure the best camping sites.

However, West Yorkshire Police revealed one person had been arrested for attempting to take drugs onto the site.

The force also warned of thieves targeting unoccupied tents in the campsites.

In a tweet, Leeds Festival Police said: "Just an overview of the policing operation so far going into day 3. A few thefts on site targeting unoccupied tents. X1 arrest for trying to bring drugs into the festival.