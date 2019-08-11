'People are here for you': Desperate appeal for man last seen in Wetherby

Have your say

Police have launched an appeal for a missing man who helps the homeless and was last seen in Wetherby.

David Proctor, 58, was last seen on Sunday August 11.

He is described as 6ft 2ins, of slim build, with short brown hair, blue jeans, wearing a dark blue or grey hooded top and black trainers.

Kitchen for Everyone York (KEY), a homeless outreach kitchen, posted a Facebook plea for Mr Proctor to come home.

They said: "If you’re out and about this morning in the Wetherby/Leeds/York area please look for David, he is a valued friend of KEY and has helped so many homeless people over the years.

"David, please come home safely, we know things are rough at the moment but lots of people are here for you and we care"

Anyone with information should phone 101 quoting, log 106 11/08/19.