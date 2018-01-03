Pensioner struck by car and killed as she walked baby grandaughter in Horsforth: Inquest opens

A GRANDMOTHER died after being struck by a car which mounted a pavement in Horsforth as she walked her 10-month-old baby granddaughter in a pram, an inquest opening heard

Retired catering assistant Susan Allan, aged 66, of Park Grove, Horsforth, was walking along Church Lane on the offside footpath heading in the direction of the Old Ball pub on the afternoon of Wednesday December 20 when she was hit, an inquest opening at Wakefield Coroner's Court was told.

Police at the scene of the incident in Horsforth.

Senior Coroner David Hinchliff said: "A brown VW Tiguan travelling in the same direction has failed to negotiate a slight left hand bend and has crossed on to the opposite carriageway where it mounted the footpath and collided with Mrs Allan and the pram."

The inquest opening hear the baby suffered a slight injury and has now recovered.

The inquest opening was told Mrs Allan had been walking with her daughter, her granddaughter and the family dog and had left Mrs Allan's home at about 2.30pm on Wednesday December 20.

Mr Hinchliff said they had been heading to Mrs Allan's daughter's home when the daughter felt dizzy and was collected by her father.

The inquest opening heard Mrs Allan carried on walking with her granddaughter and the family dog and was expecting to reach her daughter's home in 15 to 20 minutes.

Mr Hinchliff said Mrs Allan was confirmed dead a the scene at 4.20pm on December 20.

A post mortem was carried out and provisional results showed she died from multiple injuries.

Mr Hinchliff issued a cremation order and death certificate before adjourning the inquest pending the outcome of police enquiries.

The family dog was also injured and was taken to vets for treatment.

- The driver of the Tiguan, a 43-year-old man, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. He was later released under investigation.