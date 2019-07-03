Pensioner, 81, locked up for sexually abusing ten-year-old girl in his garden shed in Leeds

Have your say

An 81-year-old man who sexually abused a girl in his garden shed at his home in Leeds has been sent to prison.

Allan Redhead was locked up for 18 months for abusing the 10-year-old victim on repeated occasions.

Leeds Crown Court

Leeds Crown Court heard Redhead touched the girl over her clothing despite her telling him to stop.

On one occasion he tried to touch her under her clothing.

The offending took place over a ten-month period.

Police were contacted after the girl broke down in tears in front of family members and told them of the abuse.

The pensioner was arrested and admitted that he may have touched the girl inappropriately "to cheer her up."

Redhead, of Cautley Road, Cross Green, pleaded guilty to three offences of sexual touching of a child.

Prosecutor Christopher Dunn read a victim statement to the court on behalf of the girl.

She said: "I had sleepless nights for a few weeks after the police interview.

"When it comes to meeting new people I am very quiet in class.

"When we are doing about crime I am very upset and can't concentrate in class.

"I don't like to wear shorts in public. I like to wear a hoodie even when it is very hot outside.

"I have a friendship group at school to help during classes and some days I just burst into tears."

Kirsty Young, mitigating, said Redhead could not explain his behaviour.

She said Redhead had pleaded guilty to the offences at an early stage and had no similar previous convictions.

Ms Young said: "It is unlikely that there will be any repeat of that offending.

"His regret and remorse is genuine."

Mr Young said Redhead's wife would suffer if he was locked up as she relied upon him to look after her.

She added: "It is has had a devastating impact on him and his wife but that is the least of the court's worries."

Judge Christopher Batty told Redhead: "Even as a young child this has had a significant affect on her.

"She does not sleep at night. She is anxious and stressed.

"I'm sorry to say that only an immediate custodial sentence must follow.

"I am not sorry for you, I am sorry for your wife.

"I have re-read with care the letter which recognises that you going to prison will have a significant impact upon her.

"But the impact upon (the victim) is, I'm afraid, one which will live with her for the rest of her life."

Redhead was told he must also go on the sex offender register for ten years.