Pedestrian involved in M621 crash near Leeds remains in critical condition in hospital
A pedestrian involved in a crash on the M621 near Leeds remains in a critical condition in hospital, police said.
Tuesday, 5th November 2019, 1:36 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 5th November 2019, 1:37 pm
Police were called at around 5.00am on Monday (Nov 4) to reports of a road traffic collision involving a pedestrian and a vehicle on the M621.
The male pedestrian was taken to hospital in a critical condition.
The M621 clockwise was closed between junction 3 and junction 4 and caused traffic chaos for commuters.
The male remains in a critical condition, a spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said today.