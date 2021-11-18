Part of M1 southbound closed due to vehicle fire between Leeds and Wakefield
Part of the M1 southbound has been closed due to a vehicle fire.
The southbound exit at Junction 41 of the M1 is closed as West Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service deal with the fire.
Highways England said it does not know when the slip road will reopen.
In a statement, the motorway agency said: "J41,M1 Southbound exit #Wakefield has been closed due to a vehicle fire.
"No timescales for the reopening of the slip at this time.
"We currently have traffic held on the M1 south while fire services deal with the vehicle".
At 6.30pm the agency added: "Southbound Wakefield traffic has been released on the main carriageway but the exit slip will remain closed."