Part of M1 southbound closed due to vehicle fire between Leeds and Wakefield

Part of the M1 southbound has been closed due to a vehicle fire.

By Rebecca Marano
Thursday, 18th November 2021, 6:25 pm
Updated Thursday, 18th November 2021, 6:30 pm
The southbound exit at Junction 41 of the M1 is closed as West Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service deal with a vehicle fire.

Highways England said it does not know when the slip road will reopen.

In a statement, the motorway agency said: "J41,M1 Southbound exit #Wakefield has been closed due to a vehicle fire.

"No timescales for the reopening of the slip at this time.

"We currently have traffic held on the M1 south while fire services deal with the vehicle".

At 6.30pm the agency added: "Southbound Wakefield traffic has been released on the main carriageway but the exit slip will remain closed."