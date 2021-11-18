Part of M1 southbound closed due to vehicle fire between Leeds and Wakefield

The southbound exit at Junction 41 of the M1 is closed as West Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service deal with a vehicle fire.

Highways England said it does not know when the slip road will reopen.

In a statement, the motorway agency said: "J41,M1 Southbound exit #Wakefield has been closed due to a vehicle fire.

"No timescales for the reopening of the slip at this time.

"We currently have traffic held on the M1 south while fire services deal with the vehicle".