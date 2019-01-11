Parent spreads warning after finding several drugs bags in Harrogate's Valley Gardens

A mother who discovered several bags used to contain drugs near the children's playground in Valley Gardens has warned other parents to be vigilant.

Penelope Ward was walking her dog in Harrogate's Valley Gardens this morning (Friday, January 11) when she discovered several bags with 'smiley faces' on them.

Penelope said she could tell the bags had been used to contain drugs and even took one bag to the Harrogate Police Station.

She said: "I was walking my dog in the Valley Gardens this morning and there were lots of drugs bags with smiley faces on them scattered on the floor.

"It's very worrying. It's the kind of thing that my four-year-old daughter would have immediately picked up.

"She is obsessed with emojis at the minute and she wouldn't have known what else it was.

Penelope added: "You could tell the bags had had drugs in them. There were about seven of them around the mini golf area near the children's play park."

Having spotted the bags, Penelope binned all the ones she had found but took one to give as evidence to the police.

Penelope said she wanted to warn other parents about what she had found.