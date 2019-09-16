Paedophile jailed 50 years after sex attack on youngster in Yorkshire

A York paedophile already serving a 16-year prison sentence has been jailed for another two-and-a-half years for a sex attack under a different name on a girl more than 50 years ago.

Keith Ryman, 76, was sentenced at York Crown Court, after being found guilty of sexually assaulting the youngster in the York area in 1968.

Ryman - using his previous surname of Leggett - launched the attack on the youngster after befriending her parents and offering to look after her one evening when she fell ill, the court heard.

He isolated her and sexually assaulted her in her bedroom.

The crime only came to light when the victim had therapy 50 years later and told her counsellor what had happened.

Police discovered that in 1980 Leggett had changed his name by deed poll to Keith Ryman and was awaiting trial on numerous child sex offences for which he was jailed for 16 years in October 2018.

He pleaded not guilty to the new charge and gave evidence in his own defence, denying the offence and also the crimes for which he was already serving a prison sentence.

The victim, her counsellor, family members and a family friend gave evidence for the prosecution.

The jury found Ryman guilty after around two hours of deliberation.

Sentencing Ryman, Judge Sean Morris, the Recorder of York, praised the victim’s bravery in giving evidence at the trial.

Detective Constable John Atkinson, of York CID, who led the investigation, said the reasons why Leggett changed his name were still unclear.

They were, he said, “obviously a cause of concern” given that he went on to commit further sexual assaults on other children before being brought to justice in 2018.

Det Con Atkinson said: “In 1968, Keith Leggett carried out a cowardly attack on a young child for his own sexual gratification leaving her to carry the burden of this secret for 50 years.

“This has had a marked effect on her life and it was very courageous of her to enter a court and give evidence against him.

“North Yorkshire Police will investigate all reports of sexual offences against children.

“This case highlights our commitment to bringing paedophiles to justice wherever possible, regardless of the passage of time.”

North Yorkshire Police can be contacted on 101.