Paedophile in Yorkshire spent 30 years abusing children including six-year-old girl

A paedophile who spent 30 years abusing children, one as young as six, has been jailed.

David Bolton, of Balfour Street in Bradford, was found guilty by a jury of six counts of rape, seven sexual assaults and an indecent assault at Bradford Crown Court on Thursday, April 18.

Bolton committed the sexual offences against children over a period of more than 30 years.

Detectives at the Bradford District Safeguarding Unit opened a case against Bolton in February 2017, after a woman contacted police to say she had been sexually abused by him when she was just six years old.

The investigation then found three more victims.

Bolton was charged late last year with multiple offences.

He was sentenced to 22 years at Bradford Crown Court on Friday, May 10.

Detective Constable Andrew Penn, who led the investigation into Bolton’s offending, said: “I would like to thank the victims for their bravery in coming forward to report Bolton’s abuse and hope that today’s outcome will give them some closure and allow them to move forward with their lives.

“I also hope it will give other victims the confidence to engage with the Bradford District Safeguarding Unit, knowing that every report they make will be taken seriously and investigated thoroughly so they can be protected from further harm and action can be taken against perpetrators.”

