Paedophile hunter group confront West Yorkshire pervert who attempted to meet 14-year-old girl

Leeds Crown Court heard.Nathan French was confronted by Fleetwood Enforcers UK when he thought he was about to meet an underage girl

David Bradshaw, prosecuting, said that 27-year-old French made contact over the internet on August 24 this year with what he thought was a youngster, but was actually a decoy profile set up by the hunter group.

French was told from the outset that she was 14, and he claimed he was 21 from the Wakefield area.

Leeds Crown Court

He quickly began sending her photos of the bottom half of his body and requested sexual pictures of her.

The defendant arranged to meet her but was met with the hunter group before being arrested.

He told police he was aware 'she' was 14 and knew it was wrong but admitted getting a thrill in asking for photos.

Appearing via video link from HMP Leeds, where he was being held on remand, French pleaded guilty to attempting to incite a girl into sexual activity.

He had been living with his aunty in the Lupset area of the city, but is now homeless.

Ismael Uddin, mitigating, said: "He has never worked and suffers from anxiety and depression.

"The reason he is now homeless is because he feels he will not be able to go back because of the shame he has caused her (his aunty)."

Recorder Dafydd Enoch QC told French: "It was a serious matter and it could have been a lot worse.

"You engaged in sexual chat, but unfortunately for you it turned out to be a decoy.

"You have urges that are somewhat out of control. You have had a taste of custody so you know what it would be like to end up there."

French was given three-month jail sentence, suspended for two years.