Paedophile caught with vile Harry Potter sex images and child pornography at his flat in Leeds
A paedophile who was caught with disturbing computer-generated sexual images of Harry Potter characters at his home in Leeds has been sent to prison.
Anthony Lewsley was also found to have hundreds of pornographic images of children on electronic devices seized from his flat in Armley.
Leeds Crown Court heard it was likely that Lewsley accessed countless more illegal photographs and movies via the dark web.
Lewsley was the subject of a supervision order imposed for similar offending at the time he was caught on June 7 last year.
The 50-year-old was also the subject of a sexual harm prevention order designed to stop him accessing illegal images.
Nick Adlington, prosecuting, said public protection officers went to Lewsley’s flat to ensure he was complying with the order.
A laptop was on the coffee table which showed he had been looking online for ‘young teens’ when the search history was checked.
All devices were seized for analysis and found to contain 415 moving and still indecent images.
Mr Adlington said a number of other prohibited computer-generated images were also found, mainly of “sexual antics involving female characters from Harry Potter”.
Lewsley was interviewed and admitted to being sexually attracted to female children.
The defendant said he spent around half an hour each day searching for images online.
He told officers he had accessed the dark web in search of images.
Lewsley said he had tried to search for images of women over the age of 20 to “break the cycle” but it did not work.
Mr Adlington said: “He has blatantly cocked a snook at the crime prevention order by not just accessing the images, but accessing them every day.”
Lewsley, now of Sutherland Mount, Burmantofts, pleaded guilty to eight offences of making an indecent image of a child, three of possessing a prohibited image of a child and breaching a sexual harm prevention order.
Marcus Waite, mitigating, said Lewsley had pleaded guilty to the offences at an early stage.
He said Lewsley had been out of trouble in the 12 months since the offending and had been trying to turn his life around by volunteering to work at a food bank.
Jailing Lewsley for 19 months, Judge Andrew Stubbs, QC, said: “By accessing this material on a daily basis this was a serious and persistent breach.
“I am entirely satisfied that it would be inappropriate to suspend a custodial sentence in this case.”