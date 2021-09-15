One-year-old girl pronounced dead in hospital after being found unresponsive in Leeds home

Tong Drive, Farnley. Image: Google

Yorkshire Ambulance Service were attending an address in Tong Drive, Farnley, on Sunday (September 12) when they found the child unresponsive.

The ambulance service contacted West Yorkshire Police just before 10am on Sunday.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "The child received urgent medical attention and was taken to hospital by ambulance but was pronounced dead a short time later.