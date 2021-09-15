One-year-old girl pronounced dead in hospital after being found unresponsive in Leeds home
A one-year-old girl who was found unresponsive by Yorkshire Ambulance Service at an address in Leeds was later pronounced dead in hospital, police have said.
Wednesday, 15th September 2021, 5:09 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 15th September 2021, 5:10 pm
Yorkshire Ambulance Service were attending an address in Tong Drive, Farnley, on Sunday (September 12) when they found the child unresponsive.
The ambulance service contacted West Yorkshire Police just before 10am on Sunday.
A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "The child received urgent medical attention and was taken to hospital by ambulance but was pronounced dead a short time later.
"Leeds District Safeguarding Unit is carrying out enquiries to establish the circumstances surrounding the child’s death."