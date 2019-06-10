One of two men killed in M1 horror crash is named by police

A 44-year-old man who died in a horror crash on the M1 has been named by police.

South Yorkshire Police named Jason Mercer on Monday morning following the three-vehicle crash which closed the M1 northbound near Sheffield for most of Friday.

At around 8.15am on Friday, there was a three vehicle collision on the northbound carriageway of the M1 involving a silver Ford Focus, a silver Ford transit van and a lorry.

Two men were pronounced dead at the scene.

A spokesman for South Yorkshire Police said: "Mr Mercer’s family have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers. They have requested that their privacy is respected at this incredibly difficult time.

"A 39-year-old man was arrested at the scene and has now been released on bail pending further enquiries.



"Officers are asking anyone who saw what happened, or who may have dash cam footage, to contact them.

"If you can help, please call 101 quoting incident 196 of 7 June 2019."

The M1 motorway was closed for most of Friday after the crash happened at about 8.15am. The road reopened at 6pm but traffic tailbacks continued into the evening.

At one point, three miles of congestion formed on the M1 northbound as a result of the crash.

The crash involved a lorry, a van and a car, just north of the Tinsley viaduct, at around 8.15am, bringing the traffic to a standstill.