Officers taser man with hatchet in Leeds street

Officers have tasered a man seen with a hatchet in a Leeds street.

The incident happened in the early hours of Tuesday, July 9 at about 12.35am.

Police received reports of a man carrying a hatchet in York Road, around the area of Hepton Court.

Officers tasered the man to safley detain him.

He has been referred to mental health services for an assessment.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "At 12:38am today (9/7) police received reports of a man seen in the street with a hatchet in York Road, in vicinity of the Hepton Court.

Officers attended and Taser was deployed to safely detain the man, who has been taken for a mental health assessment."

