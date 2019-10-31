Officers search for Leeds man wanted on recall to prison

Officers are searching for a Leeds man who is wanted on recall to prison.

By Rebecca Marano
Thursday, 31st October 2019, 12:54 pm
Updated Thursday, 31st October 2019, 1:44 pm
Police are searching for Adam Woodhouse. Photo provided by West Yorkshire Police.

Police want to locate Adam Woodhouse, from Harehills, after he breached the terms of his licence.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Anyone w8ith information to the whereabouts of the 25-year-old is asked to contact police on 101 quoting crime reference 13190497657

Information can also be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800555111