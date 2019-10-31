Officers search for Leeds man wanted on recall to prison
Officers are searching for a Leeds man who is wanted on recall to prison.
Thursday, 31st October 2019, 12:54 pm
Updated
Thursday, 31st October 2019, 1:44 pm
Police want to locate Adam Woodhouse, from Harehills, after he breached the terms of his licence.
Anyone w8ith information to the whereabouts of the 25-year-old is asked to contact police on 101 quoting crime reference 13190497657
Information can also be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800555111