Officers search for Leeds man wanted on recall to prison

Police are searching for Adam Woodhouse. Photo provided by West Yorkshire Police.

Police want to locate Adam Woodhouse, from Harehills, after he breached the terms of his licence.

Anyone w8ith information to the whereabouts of the 25-year-old is asked to contact police on 101 quoting crime reference 13190497657