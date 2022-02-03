Neighbourhood officers patrolled Bramhope, Horsforth, Yeadon, Woodhouse, Headingley & Hyde Park.

They were assisted by the Roads Policing Unit as part of Operation SPARC.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers patrolling these areas of Leeds issue tickets and catch two drivers using mobile phones

Police said one vehicle was seized due to having no insurance.

A selection of other traffic tickets were also issued, officers confirmed.

A total of eight tickets for contravening mandatory arrows were handed out.

Two drivers were also caught using a mobile device whilst driving and penalised, police confirmed.