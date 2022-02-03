Officers patrolling these areas of Leeds issue tickets and catch two drivers using mobile phones

Officers patrolling Leeds caught two drivers using a mobile phone behind the wheel on Tuesday.

By Daniel Sheridan
Thursday, 3rd February 2022, 11:45 am

Neighbourhood officers patrolled Bramhope, Horsforth, Yeadon, Woodhouse, Headingley & Hyde Park.

They were assisted by the Roads Policing Unit as part of Operation SPARC.

Police said one vehicle was seized due to having no insurance.

A selection of other traffic tickets were also issued, officers confirmed.

A total of eight tickets for contravening mandatory arrows were handed out.

Two drivers were also caught using a mobile device whilst driving and penalised, police confirmed.

