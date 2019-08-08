Officers find knife, class A drugs and cash during routine car stop in Leeds

Have your say

Officers who stopped a car for a routine check on Harehills Road ending up finding a knife, large amounts of class A drugs and a huge sum of cash.

Police originally stopped the vehicle on Harehills Road for a routine check due to a lighting offence.

The driver became agitated when stopped and a struggle broke out - at which point officers found a 13cm knife in his jacket pocket.

Those inside the car were then handcuffed so officers could search the car.

Inside officers found a large quantity of class A and B drugs and a 'substantial' amount of money.

They also located numerous phones linked to drug dealing.

The driver was arrested for possession with intent to supply (PWITS) and possession of an offensive weapon.

His passenger was arrested for drug charges.

They are currently in custody.

WYP Roads Policing Unit shared the incident on Twitter about 12pm on Wednesday, August 17.

The tea said: "RPU officers stop vehicle on Harehills Road, NE Leeds for routine check due to lighting offence.

"On stopping the vehicle the driver becomes agitated and a brief struggle results in them being handcuffed in order to effect a search.

"Officers find large quantity of class A and B drugs within the car, a substantial amount of money, and numerous phones linked to drug dealing.

"In addition, during the struggle with the male, this 13cm bladed knife was found in his jacket pocket.

"Driver arrested for PWITS and possess offensive weapon, and his passenger also arrested for the drug offences.

"Currently in custody. Enquiries ongoing."