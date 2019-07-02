Officers called twice to 'false' reports of man being stabbed in Beeston

Police were called to a South Leeds street twice after reports a man had been stabbed - only for their time to be wasted.

Officers attended Dewsbury Road in Beeston in the early hours of this morning (Tuesday) responding to the allegations.

It was after a member of the public overheard a man yelling that another man had been stabbed shortly after midnight.

The concerned resident called 999 and police rushed to the scene, but were unable to find any victim.

Just minutes later, a call came in again with a similar concern, and police headed again to the scene only for there still to be no trace.

A spokesman for West Yorkshire Police said they were initially called at 12.24am, with the caller saying they had heard "a man shouting someone's been stabbed".

The spokesman said: "We attended but no-one was found to suggest such an incident happened."

Police added that they were again called just moments later at 12.28, and again searched the street to find no victim.

A woman who lives in the area said her boyfriend had seen the man yelling.

The resident, who did not want to be named, said: "He didn't see what happened - he just saw a chubby guy running down the street to the Spar garage screaming someone's been stabbed, that's it."