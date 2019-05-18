Officers arrest woman over Ilkley Moor fire

A woman has been arrested after a fire broke out at Ilkley Moor for the second time in a month.

The 48-year-old was questioned after emergency services were called to the moor near to the Cow and Calf on Saturday morning.

Fire services dampen down at Ilkley Moor after a woman is arrested in connection. Picture: West Yorkshire Fir and Rescue Service

Members of the public alerted police to a 'woman behaving suspiciously' near the scene of the blaze.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "Police were called to moorland at Ilkley near Hangingstone Road at about 9.55am this morning to a report of a fire and suspicious behavior by a female at the location.

"Officers attended and following enquiries arrested a 48-year-old woman present in connection with fire underway on moorland.

"Some road closures were put in place and West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service are attending at the scene to manage the fire."

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service were called at 9.50am to the pub car park, and crews from ten different fire stations across the brigade area attended. The fire is now largely under control, according to the service.