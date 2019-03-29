Officer injured as defendant tries to escape dock at Leeds Crown Court

Have your say

A security officer has been injured during a disturbance in a courtroom at Leeds Crown Court when a defendant tried to escape.

Police and paramedics were called to the court this afternoon following the incident at the building on Oxford Row in Leeds city centre.

Police and paramedics outside Leeds Crown Court

A glass panel at the front of the dock in courtroom ten was smashed during the incident.

A dock officer suffered hand injuries and cuts in the struggle to prevent the male defendant leaving the building.

The officer was given first aid outside the courtroom while emergency services arrived.

The officer's injuries are not thought to be serious.

The defendant was detained and is currently being held in the court cells.

West Yorkshire Police have been approached for a comment.

