Oakwood McDonald's police incident: Hooded burglar targets McDonald's drive-thru in Leeds stealing drawer of cash

A hooded burglar forced their way into a McDonald's drive-thru window in Leeds stealing a drawer of cash.

By Abbey Maclure
Tuesday, 16th November 2021, 3:08 pm

It happened at about 6am today (Tuesday) at the McDonald's in Easterly Road, Oakwood.

A suspect forced open an unattended drive-through window before stealing the till drawer containing cash.

The suspect, who was dressed in black with a hood up, ran off up Oakwood Lane in the direction of Roundhay Park.

The McDonald's drive-thru on Easterly Road, Oakwood, where the robbery took place (Photo: Google)

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact officers via 101 quoting crime reference 13210591063 or online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat

