Oakwood McDonald's police incident: Hooded burglar targets McDonald's drive-thru in Leeds stealing drawer of cash
A hooded burglar forced their way into a McDonald's drive-thru window in Leeds stealing a drawer of cash.
It happened at about 6am today (Tuesday) at the McDonald's in Easterly Road, Oakwood.
A suspect forced open an unattended drive-through window before stealing the till drawer containing cash.
The suspect, who was dressed in black with a hood up, ran off up Oakwood Lane in the direction of Roundhay Park.
Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact officers via 101 quoting crime reference 13210591063 or online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat
