NSPCC reveal shocking number of online child sex crimes in West Yorkshire

Online sex crimes against children have more than doubled in West Yorkshire since 2015, the NSPCC has revealed.

Figures for the region show the number of cyber-related child sex crimes rose from 294 crimes in 2015/16 to 721 crimes in 2018/19.

The charity released the report today as they urge the next prime minister to do more to protect children online.

Childline Leeds senior supervisor, Darren Worth, said: “Children are spending more time on the internet, as we all are, so it’s not a surprise that perpetrators are using this as a means to gain access to young people.

“We have seen an increase across the board, and I know to some people the figures may seem alarming, but the story isn’t all negative.

“A steep rise in cases can indicate better reporting and detection, and it can also be because we’re all becoming more educated about online dangers and are more willing to speak out about them.”

Elsewhere in Yorkshire, Humberside Police dealt with 284 online child sex offences in 2018/19, more than twice the number in 2015/16.

In North Yorkshire, figures increased from 81 offences in 2015/16 to 113 offences in 2018/19.

South Yorkshire also saw a rise in offences, from 229 in 2015/16 to 375 in 2018/19.

Across England, Wales and Northern Ireland there are 22 online sex crimes against children every day.

Peter Wanless, NSPCC chief executive, said: “Worryingly, we know these figures are the tip of the iceberg.

“Far too many children are drowning in a sea of online threats so it’s now time for the next Prime Minister, whoever he may be, to cast out the life jacket.

“He must hold his nerve and introduce an independent regulator to protect children from the risks of abuse and harmful content.”