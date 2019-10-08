'Noxious substance' thrown in man's face outside store on Harehills Lane

A man has been taken to hospital after he had a noxious substance thrown in his face on Harehills Lane.

Police and ambulance were called to the incident at 2.14pm today, near to Today's Local store.

There is also a cordon in place outside Asda Supermarket on Harehills Lane as police investigate the same incident

A cordon has been put in place outside the store while police conduct forensic investigations.

Police have also cordoned off an area outside Asda Supermarket further down Harehills Lane while they investigate the same incident.

Detective Inspector James Entwistle, of Leeds District CID, said: “Our enquiries are at a very early stage and we would like to hear from anyone who witnessed any part of the incident or who has any information that could assist the investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Leeds District CID via 101 quoting log number 992 of October 8.