Northern Gas Networks 'failed to maintain gas main' which led to explosion that killed woman in Yorkshire home

Elena Frunza, a Romanian national and former medical services company director, died when her home on Huddersfield Road in Mirfield caught fire following the blast in February 2019.

She was found inside the property and taken to Pinderfields General Hospital, where she passed away the next day.

An investigation by the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) found that the source of the gas escape was identified as being from a fractured six-inch cast iron main running under the carriageway to the front of the property. The main did not appear on Northern Gas Networks drawings and had therefore not been maintained in accordance with the Pipelines Safety Regulations 1996.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The property on Huddersfield Road in Mirfield