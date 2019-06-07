North Yorkshire Police pay tribute to Glenn Goodman, murdered on the A64 by an IRA gunman on this day in 1992

North Yorkshire Police have been remembering a Special Constable who was murdered on the A64 Scarborough to Leeds road by a gunman 27 years ago today.

Glenn Goodman, 37, was shot on the A64 near Tadcaster on 7 June 1992 after stopping a car to make a routine check. He died in hospital later that day.

Paul Magee, a member of the IRA, was sentenced to life imprisonment in March 1993 for the murder of Mr Goodman.

Mr Goodman had only been a member of the North Yorkshire force for eight months at the time of his death.

In a Facebook post today, North Yorkshire Police said: "Today we remember Special Constable Glenn Goodman who was murdered by the IRA while he was on duty on 7 June 1992.

"As we celebrate volunteers' week, it's a poignant and sobering reminder of the risks our extraordinary volunteers are prepared to face to protect the people of North Yorkshire.

"Our thoughts are with his family friends and former colleagues. We will never forget."

PC Sandy Kelly, Mr Goodman's patrol partner on the night of the attack, was also shot and badly wounded, but recovered.

Magee, together with his accomplice Michael O'Brien, was released from prison in 2000 under the terms of the Good Friday Agreement.

In 2003 Mr Goodman's parents called for police officers to be routinely armed.