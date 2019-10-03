North Leeds residents warned after spate of thefts targeting Ford and Mercedes vans

West Yorkshire Police have issued a warning to residents in north Leeds after a spate of thefts targeting vans.

Adele Fox, neighbourhood support officer for North East Leeds, urged van owners in the area to be alert.

Residents are urged to be on alert after an increase in thefts of vans in North East Leeds (stock photo)

Thieves are targeting Ford Transit and Mercedes Sprinter vans in particular, stealing the van itself or tools and equipment left inside.

All recent victims are unsure how the offender got inside the van and police are investigating if there is a particular method offenders are using.

How can I keep my van safe?

North East Leeds crime prevention team has issued the following advice to residents: "Please make your van as secure as possible by ensuring it is properly locked also when parked in a public place, make sure to park in well lit areas with plenty of natural visibility.

"In areas where there are CCTV, park it where it is covered and close to the cameras.

"When at home: If parked on the drive or at the side of the road, again make sure there is visibility and it's well lit to provide plenty of natural surveillance.

"Please also ensure that all tools are removed when possible as recently there has been a rise in this theft also."

