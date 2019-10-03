North Leeds residents warned about men checking cars and houses

People living in north-east Leeds have been warned about two men who have been checking cars and houses in the early hours of the morning.

West Yorkshire Police's north-east team posted the alert on Facebook on Thursday.

They said they had received information about two men acting suspiciously in the Scarcroft area, generally between 2am and 3am.

The two men have been seen on CCTV arriving on a silver motorbike into the Scarcroft, Bramham and Bardsey areas.

A spokesman said: "Please check that all car and house doors are locked when left for a prolonged period of time and make sure no items are left on display in vehicles."