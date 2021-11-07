James Herrington sent his son upstairs before headbutting the victim repeatedly in the living room of their home in Yeadon.

Herrington also choked his partner of 12 years in the attack which he carried out after accusing her of 'not speaking to him with respect'.

A judge who jailed the 32-year-old thug said his actions before the offence demonstrated a clear intent to use violence.

James Herrington was jailed for 22 months at Leeds Crown Court for assaulting his partner.

A probation report stated that he had shown "no remorse" for the assault on February 23 this year.

Leeds Crown Court heard Herrington carried out the assault at the family home on Henshaw Crescent.

Felicity Hemlin, prosecuting, said Herrington's partner told him she was going out to a doctor's appointment then to meet her friend.

The defendant accused her of lying, grabbed her by the neck and pushed her into a cupboard.

The prosecutor said: "He told her to speak to him with more respect and not to lie."

Herrington then sent their son upstairs and began closing the living room curtains.

The victim asked Herrington if he was doing it so the neighbours could not see him beating her.

He then pinned her onto the sofa and headbutted her three or four times.

The victim managed to get the defendant off of her before leaving the house but left her phone behind.

When she returned she sent a text message to her friend asking her to call the police.

Officers went to the property and arrested Herrington.

The woman was left with a lump on her head the size of a golf ball.

Ms Hemlin said: "The assault left her feeling angry but also determined to get away from the defendant.

"She was scared and terrified of the defendant.

"She feared he would come back and attack her.

"She felt like she was looking over her shoulder and could not relax."

Herrington, now of Grayson Crest, Kirkstall, pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

He has previous convictions for affray, burglary and possessing a knife.

Michael Walsh, mitigating, said Herrington pleaded guilty to the offence at an early stage.

Mr Walsh said his client accepted that the relationship with the victim is now over and he has a new partner.

He added: "The offence has been the catalyst for positive change."

Herrington was jailed for 22 months.

Sentencing, Recorder Jeremy Hill-Baker said: "There is a pre-sentence report which, I'm afraid to say, contains worrying elements.