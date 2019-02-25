Nine-year-old Yorkshire schoolgirl dies after eating ice cream on holiday in Spain

A nine-year-old schoolgirl who died after eating an ice cream on holiday this week is believed to be from Yorkshire.

The tragedy occurred on Saturday while holidaying with her family on the Costa del Sol and the little girl went into severe shock from eating an ice cream.

She was allergic to milk and nuts, and is believed to have gone into anaphylactic shock after suffering a severe allergic reaction.

It has been confirmed locally that the girl was from Halifax.

A statement from CLC World Resorts & Hotels said: "The management at Club La Costa World resort would like to offer their heartfelt condolences to the family following the loss of their daughter on 18th February 2019.

"Having eaten ice-cream at a local shopping centre, the nine-year old girl suffered a severe allergic reaction. Despite the best efforts of doctors and the emergency services, the young girl was placed on life support but subsequently died.

"We would like to thank the emergency services for their quick and appropriate responses and our staff for the continuing support of the family at this difficult time."

A Foreign Office spokesperson said: "Our staff are supporting the family of a British girl following her death in Spain, and we are in contact with the Spanish hospital services."