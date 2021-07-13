Nicola Adams 'fed up of hearing England doesn’t have a problem with racism' after Euro 2020 abuse

Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka were all subjected to abusive posts in the wake of their missed penalties in the decisive shoot-out at Wembley on Sunday.

The Prime Minister, the Football Association and the Duke of Cambridge have all condemned the abuse, while England manager Gareth Southgate described the hate directed at the players as “unforgivable”.

Fellow player and Leeds United star Kalvin Phillips has also backed his teammates.

Adams, who is in a same sex relationship, has spoken about before about racism and homophobia.

Last year, a mural of Adams near Leeds Dock was defaced with racist graffiti.Following England's exit in the Euro 2020 final, Adams posted to Facebook: "The amount of times I’ve typed this post out and deleted it and then typed it again is too many times to count.

"I like to keep it real, say it how it is… so I’m fed up of hearing England doesn’t have a problem with racism. Because it does!!

"People wonder why the Black Lives Matter movement was necessary and why footballers are taking a knee! And notice how peaceful the gesture of taking a knee at a football game is these lads, youngest being 19yrs old, gave everything they had to win last night and racism and abuse is what they received in return!