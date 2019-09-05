New mum horrified after callous thieves break into car while she gave birth in Leeds hospital

Have your say

A new mum has spoken of her horror after callous thieves broke into her car in a hospital car park - while she gave BIRTH.

Barbara Foster, 34, was in labour in the St James's hospital in the early hours of Wednesday Morning (September 4) when her Vauxhall Zafira was broken into.

The thieves are believed to have used a screwdriver to break the window before stealing a dashcam from the vehicle - parked in the Gledhow wing car park - between 2.15am and 4.30am.

Shocked mum Barbara said she couldn't believe what had happened while she gave birth.

She said: "I know it could have been worse, I could have lost the lot (in the car).

"But I am more shocked that things like this happened while I was giving birth.

"It's been going through my mind, what if I was a nurse or doctor, what if I was there for end of life care?

"What if I was a grieving relative who had just lost a loved one."

Barbara gave birth to her son John William James Loughlan in the hospital in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

West Yorkshire Police confirmed no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information should contact police quoting ref 13109452062.