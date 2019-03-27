New date set for Harehills murder trial hearing at Leeds Crown Court

A new date has been set at Leeds Crown Court for a man charged with murdering a 21-year-old woman in Harehills.

The plea and trial preparation hearing of Karar Ali Karar at Leeds Crown Court has been adjourned until June 19.

Jodi Miller

Karar will be expected to enter a plea on that date.

Karar, 29, is accused of murdering Jodi Miller, 21, in Harehills, Leeds, on February 25.

The woman was found at the property just after 7pm on February 25 and later pronounced dead in hospital.

A 34-year-old who was arrested in connection with the incident has since been released without charge.

Also in court -> Teenage robber was part of Leeds gang which stabbed 14-year-old boy