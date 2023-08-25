New 2024 trial date set sex-abuse trial of former Leeds councillor Ron Grahame

A new trial date has been set for the sex-abuse trial of a former Leeds councillor, Ron Grahame.

The 79-year-old, who denies a string of offences dating back more than 40 years, will now return to court next year.

The case has already been adjourned four times because of questions raised over his fitness to plea, and more recently, due to a delay in medical reports into his health.

During a short hearing at Leeds Crown Court, it was decided that the trial will now start on April 10, 2024. Prior to that, there will be a hearing listed for his fitness to plea, but a date has not been decided yet.

Ron Grahame is facing several historic sexual charges. (pic by National World)

Grahame, an ex Burmantofts and Richmond Hill councillor, was originally charged in December 2020. He denies attempting to rape a girl under 16 years of age between October 4, 1981 and October 4, 1982.

He is also charged with attempting to commit a further serious sexual offence, and faces two of indecent assault on a girl under the age of 14, between October 4, 1980 and October 4, 1982. He also denies each of those charges.

In July of 2021, a judge was told that Grahame, of Swardale Green, Swarcliffe, had been assessed as being fit to enter pleas to the charges brought against him.

A trial had been scheduled to take place in June 2022 and then again in December, but it was postponed on both occasions amid concerns about Grahame’s fitness.

If he is eventually considered unfit to stand trial, the trial of facts looks likely to take place. Similar to a criminal trial, it will be heard before a jury, but the defendant does not take part or may not even attend.

Unlike a criminal trial, the jury is not required to return a verdict of guilty or not guilty. The court will not sentence them as normal - but instead has the option of making a number of treatment orders, or an absolute discharge.