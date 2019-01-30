Neighbours speak of shock after army bomb disposal team descend on Middleton street

Have your say

A Middleton resident has described the arrival of the bomb disposal unit this morning as "worrying."

Beverley Nield, 45, of Helston Road, is a childminder and witnessed a large police presence on the school run on Wednesday morning.

The Explosive Ordnance Disposal team were called to an address in Heston Road shortly after midnight.

Police were called to an address on Helston Road shortly after midnight on Wednesday and searched a man's house.

A 45-yera-old male was arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon and was taken into police custody, where he remains.

-> Army bomb squad sent to Leeds street after man arrested

Ms Nield said: "There were a lot of police for one man. Men dressed in army uniforms with balaclavas went in first.

"I've lived on this estate for 33 years and I've never seen anything like this.

"It is worrying when it's on your doorstep."

West Yorkshire Police said in a statement "The Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team were deployed to the area as a precautionary measure. It was quickly established the area was safe and there is no risk to the public.

"A police cordon remains in place and enquires are ongoing."

-> Four arrests made after assault and robbery off 83-year-old in his own home